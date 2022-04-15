EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A date has been set for the voter fraud trial of a former Edinburg mayor.

Richard Molina will be tried for voter fraud on August 15, 2022.

His trial was previously scheduled for June 1, but was delayed after the Hidalgo County Board of Judges filed an order halting jury trials.

Both Molina and his wife turned themselves in April 2019 to the Texas Department of Public Safety, and were charged with multiple offenses of voter fraud.

They plead not guilty to the charges.

A total of 16 were arraigned in connection to the voter fraud case.

In December 2021, Edinburg elected Ramiro Garza as their new mayor over Molina. Garza received 52.5% of the votes, and Molina received 47.5%.