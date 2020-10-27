Trial for Brownsville ISD school board begins

Brownsville, Texas (KVEO)—The trial for a Brownsville school board trustee has began in federal court, according to records.

Sylvia P Atkinson was arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in December after being indicted by a grand jury.

Sylvia Atkinson

After the jury was sworn in, attorneys gave opening statements Monday morning.

Rodrigo Moreno, a witness in the case, was the first who testified. Moreno’s testimony continued until the jury was excused for the evening and were told to return Tuesday at 8:30 a.m.

The trial is set to last 10 days before U.S. District Judge Fernando Rodriguez Jr.

Atkinson is charged with one count of conspiracy, one count of bribery concerning programs receiving federal funds, and six counts of travel act-state law bribery.

According to the indictment, Atkinson used her position as a Brownsville ISD employee to, “obtain money from private companies and private individuals in exchange for assistance in obtaining contracts with BISD or Rio Hondo ISD.”