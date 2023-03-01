McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The trial for a McAllen man accused of murdering his ex-wife has been delayed, records show.

Richard Ford is facing charges of capital murder, assault, stalking and violating a protective order, Hidalgo County records indicate. Ford is accused of killing his wife Melissa Banda on Aug. 6, 2020.

Ford’s legal team urged for a motion of continuance Wednesday after announcing they were not ready, records show. The court granted the motion and the case was reset for a trial announcement on June 7.

Melissa Banda. (Source: McAllen Police Department )

According to previous ValleyCentral reports, on Aug. 6, 2020, police responded to a home disturbance where they were notified that Ford forced his ex-wife, Melissa Banda, into his vehicle.

Banda was reported missing and Ford was identified as the suspect. The following day, Ford was arrested near Beach Access 5 on South Padre Island on two warrants of violating a protective order and harassment.

That night, authorities would locate Banda’s body in a rural area of Hidalgo County. An autopsy determined that Banda died from a laceration to her neck caused by a sharp object. The indictment against Ford accuses him of cutting Banda with a knife.

Additionally, the indictment accuses Ford of impeding Banda’s breath by blocking her nose or mouth, sending her a recording threatening to kill her and making excessive phone calls.

Ford was jailed on a $4.5 million bond.

In November 2021, the state announced they would not be seeking the death penalty. On July 1, 2022, Ford rejected a plea recommendation, instead electing to proceed with the trial, records show.