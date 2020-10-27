countdown
Trial date set for woman accused of intoxication manslaughter

Local News
Edinburg, Texas (KVEO)—The trial for an Alamo woman accused of hitting and killing an 18-year-old man while driving drunk is set for February.

Ashley Espinosa Castro is charged with one count of intoxication manslaughter and two counts of intoxication assault with a vehicle causing seriously bodily injury.

Ashley Espinosa Castro (Credit: Hidalgo County Jail)

Castro’s jury trial is scheduled to take place Feb. 16. 2021.

According to the indictment, Castro is accused running a red light at the intersection of Farm-to-Market Road 1015 and Baker Road in Progreso.

She then hit the vehicle of Fidencio Enrique Deleon, the victim, causing his death, said the indictment.

Castro is also accused of causing serious injuries to two more people during the incident.

