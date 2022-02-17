HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man arrested after leading law enforcement on a chase through two counties will soon face trial.

Manuel Morales, 21, is facing charges of evading arrest, attempted murder of a public servant, and aggravated assault of a public servant. He is scheduled for trial on April 4.

According to police, Morales failed to stop for a traffic stop in Alamo on Aug. 20, 2020. Multiple agencies then pursued Morales.

The wrecked car in Rio Grande City (photo: Texas Department of Public Safety)

During the pursuit, a DPS trooper threw a spike strip on the highway in an attempt to stop Morales, but the driver swerved directly in the direction of the trooper, according to police.

Another attempt at placing spikes in front of the vehicle was successful in Rio Grande City, which caused Morales to crash into a pole.

Morales and four occupants of the vehicle were taken to a local hospital for treatment. The four people in the car were reported as unlawfully present in the United States.

Morales was then taken into custody and charged. He was indicted in November 2020. He’s remained in jail since his August 2020 arrest, according to jail records.