Trial date set for Honduran man accused of 2015 Pharr murder

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Honduran national accused of murdering a man in Pharr will soon face a trial for the crime.

On Monday, the 430th District Court set the trial date for Domingo Rodriguez, 29, for March 14, 2022. Rodriguez faces a murder charge for the stabbing death of Miguel Angel Muro, a 56-year-old man from Pharr, in 2015.

According to court documents, Rodriguez is accused of killing Muro on or around April 20, 2015. Muro was last seen getting in a pickup truck on that day and was found nine days later in a rural area of San Juan. Investigators believe the murder was robbery-related.

Rodriguez was named as a suspect soon after the investigation began. Officials presumed he may have returned home to Honduras until he was arrested in March 2019. Court documents note that he had just arrived from Honduras before his arrest.

Rodriguez pleaded not guilty to the charge shortly after. He’s remained in jail since his arrest date on a $1 million bond.

In 2014, Rodriguez was sentenced to 30 days in county jail for giving a false name to a police officer. Rodriguez incorrectly told police his name was Domingo Casarez. He’s also known to go by the alias Ivan Rodriguez Sauzo.