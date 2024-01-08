EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The trial for an Edinburg man accused of fatally shooting a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper began Monday morning.

Victor Godinez is facing one count of capital murder of a peace officer in connection to the death of DPS trooper Moises Sanchez in 2019. Godinez also faces two counts of attempted capital murder.

In April 2019, trooper Sanchez responded to an accident in Edinburg. Sanchez, along with two other officers, chased Godinez who had fled the scene.

Godinez then shot at Sanchez and the two other officers, previous ValleyCentral reports stated. Godinez was taken into custody on three counts of attempted capital murder, but one of the charges was upgraded after Sanchez died four months later following complications from surgery.

Testimony of a DPS trooper who was at the scene concluded Monday afternoon. The trooper, who a Pharr patrol officer at the time, was at her sister’s house. The house is located at the 1500 block of Maltese Street, next to where trooper Sanchez was shot.

Jurors were shown security camera footage from the home, in which gunshots can be heard.

The off-duty officer was the first to render aid to Sanchez, while others at the home called 911. The cellphone pinged off two different towers, in McAllen and Edinburg, which made it tough for dispatchers to get their exact location.

ValleyCentral previously reported that Godinez’s trial was first delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. It was delayed a second time due to Hurricane Hanna.

On September 17, 2020, the state filed a notice of its intent to seek the death penalty in this case.

