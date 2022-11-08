BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Election returns for the Cameron County Judge race have been released, with Democratic incumbent Eddie Treviño, Jr. in the lead.

With 39% of 101 precincts reporting, Democratic incumbent Eddie Treviño, Jr. garnered 30,763 votes or 52%, in the Cameron County Judge race.

Republican challenger Carlos Cascos followed with 28,280 votes.

Treviño has held the seat as Cameron County Judge since Nov. 23, 2016. He has also served as a City Commissioner from 2001 to 2003, and Mayor of Brownsville from 2003 to 2007, the Cameron County website reads.

In 2007 Treviño was named Border Mayor of the Year by the United States-Mexico Chamber of Commerce.

As County Judge, Treviño chairs the Cameron County Commissioners Court.

Cascos served as Cameron County Judge in 2006 and was re-elected in 2010 and 2014, according to the Texas Hispanic Policy Foundation.

His most recent political seat was serving as the Secretary of State of Texas, from March 7, 2015 through Jan. 4, 2017. Cascos was also Governor Greg Abbott’s first appointment, as the 110th Texas Secretary of State.

From 1991 to 2002, Cascos served as a Cameron County Commissioner. The Republican challenger has also served as a board member of the Cameron County Appraisal District, member of the Cameron County Juvenile Board and a member on the TechPrep Board of Directors.

In 2004, Governor Rick Perry appointed Cascos to the Department of Public Safety Commission, where he served for two years until his resignation in 2006. In 2008, Cascos served as the Chairman of the State’s Border Security Council.

In July of 2012, the Texas Department of Transportation asked Cascos to serve on the Panama Canal Stakeholder Workgroup as Vice-Chair.