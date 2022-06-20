MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A contractor for AEP Power announced they have begun construction to upgrade the existing power line at the intersection of Ware Road and Trenton Road in McAllen.

According to a news release, starting on Monday, June 20, the contractor will be upgrading the power pole and power lines along the south side of Trenton Road.

They will be closing one east-bound lane on Trenton Road between 29th St. and Ware Road, said the city of McAllen.

The construction project and road closure are estimated to take five weeks to complete, from Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The city said drivers are urged to exercise extreme caution and patience when traveling along in the area.

Motorists should expect some delays and congestion