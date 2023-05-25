HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Treasure Hills Golf Club in Harlingen is officially on the market.

According to a news release from Fairway Advisors, the Robert Trent Jones Sr. designed course is now for sale.

The course was purchased in 2015 by ViRaj Golf, who has been operating the club since. The owner cites a growing revenue after the increased interest in golf born during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Treasure Hills is one of the Rio Grande Valley’s best layouts. The Club was the former host of the Adams Tight Lies Tour, which is a testament to the quality of its design,” said Jeff Davis, President of Fairway Advisors.

Treasure Hills, which opened in 1991, sits on 189 acres, with an additional 70 acres next to it for residential development, the release stated.