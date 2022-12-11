EDINBURG, Texas (Valley Central) – UTRGV set to hire Travis Bush as its first football head coach in program history.

The news first reported by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football. The hiring comes less than a month after UTRGV announced the approval of its football program.

Bush will be coming from New Braunfels High School. He has served as athletic coordinator and football head coach there the past two seasons. Prior to that, he was head coach for Seguin from 2016-2020.

Bush has a history of coaching college football. He began his college coaching journey at TCU as a graduate assistant.

After three years, Bush returned to his alma mater, Texas State, to become a wide receivers coach.

Bush was later promoted to co-offensive coordinator for the Bobcats in 2007. After three years in the role, Bush went to Texas-San Antonio as offensive coordinator.

From there, Bush moved on to Houston where he was running backs coach, offensive coordinator, quarterbacks coach and associate head coach.

Bush graduated from Gregory-Portland High School and is the son of Rio Grande Valley Sports Hall of Famer, Bruce Bush.

Bush began his coaching career as an assistant at San Marcos High School.

He now inherits a program starting from scratch. UTRGV has committed $30 million to build football facilities.

The university also expected to sign its first recruiting class in 2024. The Vaqueros are set to practice in the fall of that year before its first official season in 2025.