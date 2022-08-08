BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — School nurses and police officers in the Brownsville Independent School District are receiving medical training on how to save and treat students in case of an active shooter on campus.

As school prepare for the return of students, many districts in the Valley have been conducting active shooter training for teachers and administrators. BISD added trauma training in hopes the staff would be prepared if the unthinkable happened.

This seminar is being held at Veterans Memorial Early College High School and it consists of two eight-hour days where staff learn how to care for students if they are wounded in a shooting.

DHR Health is leading this training since nurses and officers would naturally be the first responders in case of an emergency.

“Given the situations that have been occurring throughout the country we think it’s important that everybody should be prepared to the highest capacity that they can be at,” said Daniel Tuttle, Director of EMS at DHR Health.

BISD school nurse Doralee Alvarez agreed that this training gives them an advantage against a possible medical emergency .

“Being very proactive in case of life-threatening emergency and I think together we will definitely be more prepared to achieve that.”

Training will continue Tuesday with a more hands-on level where nurses will be able to put their skills on possible real scenarios. Organizers will recreate the aftermath of a shooting scene to give staff the opportunity to care for students they hope will never have to experience real life trauma.