Transportation funding expanded with Texas Mobility Fund

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO)- HB 2219 reopens the Texas Mobility Fund and was signed into law by Governor Abbott on June 16.

The Texas Mobility Fund (TMF) is a flexible revolving fund originally approved by Texas voters in 2001 that could be spent on many forms of transportation infrastructure and public transportation systems, including railings and transits. The Texas legislature limited the use of the TMF in 2015.

HB 2219 reauthorizes the state to fully utilize the TMF though.

“It’s a big deal. It’s a game changer for Texans,” said Rep. Terry Canales.

According to Canales, the current law constitutionally dedicates funding only to highways. With the TMF reopening, it adds versatility to what the state can spend its transportation funding on.

Canales told KVEO that he filed this bill in response to the rapid growth in population–by 2050, Texas is expected to have 47 million residents.

He added that during this time frame, transportation infrastructure and revenue streams are projected to either peak or decline unless transportation funding continues to be prioritized.

Canales plans to get in touch with local officials across Texas to deliberate over what projects should be made a top priority–a second causeway to South Padre Island will be in that mix.

HB 2219 is set to be sunsetted in 2025 to see if this law has been successful.