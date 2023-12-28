HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Aaron from Aaron Trains Apparel gives us advice on how to stay motivated in the new year.

Aaron’s athletic clothing line was created to inspire people to believe in themselves more. His slogan is “Train Your Body & Your Mind.”

Aaron says he wants to help bridge the gap between the importance of physical fitness and mental health. Especially for the new year when we have new goals and aspirations.

“My brand is more about spreading mental and physical fitness tips to everybody in the community. I started in Brownsville and it’s just amazing to have the support of everyone,” said Aaron.

Aaron’s story going through high school was of anxiety and, low self-esteem. His goal is to put something out there for people to relate to.

Visit Aarontrainsapparel.com for more information on his products.

