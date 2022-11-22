McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities are investigating a fatal trailer park fire Tuesday that left one person dead.

The fire took place at approximately 6:33 p.m. at 400 N. McColl Rd. in McAllen.

McAllen Assistant Fire Chief Juan Gloria told ValleyCentral that one man has died as a result of the fire.

“Upon arriving, our firefighters encounter heavy fire towards the back end of a mobile home,” Gloria said. “The fire was put out without issue. Unfortunately, we did find a male individual inside the home that perished at this fire.”

The cause of the trailer park fire is unknown and under investigation.

ValleyCentral will update this article with more details as they become available.