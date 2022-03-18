HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A new movie trailer for an action-packed adventure features local car salesman, Charlie Clark.

Green Ghost and the Masters of the Stone trailer dropped Friday morning.

The film, described as a comedic anti-hero action movie, is centered in the Rio Grande Valley, where Clark becomes Green Ghost after finding out he was gifted with superpowers.

Green Ghost must defeat the embodiment of the Mayan apocalypse.

“Charlie must harness both his physical and mystical strength to save humanity and go from Gringo to Green Ghost.” Movie Sypnosis via: Gravitas Ventures

The film features stars like Danny Trejo, Kon Becker and Sofia Pernas. MMA stars Cain Velasquez and Marko Zaror are also said to be in the film.

The movie is set to hit theaters on April 29.

Click here to watch the trailer.