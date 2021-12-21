Trailer crash causes lane closure in Hidalgo County

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Emergency personnel are on the scene of a trailer crash that has closed a portion of the roadway in Hidalgo County.

According to a release, a tractor-trailer crash occurred on Tuesday afternoon on the southbound lane of the overpass of U.S. 281 and F.M. 1017 in the Linn/San Manuel area of Hidalgo County.

The crash has caused the southbound lane to be closed at this time. Traffic is being directed to the frontage road.

More information will be provided on this incident when it is available.