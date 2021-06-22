Traffic to intermittently slow down at I-2/I-69C Interchange Project

PHARR, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) announced traffic will be intermittently slowed for a maximum of 15 minutes at a time on the I-69C southbound main lanes and frontage road between SH495 and I-2.

TxDOT said the mobile operations are scheduled to take place daily this week from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for construction activities related to the I-2 / I69C Interchange Project.

All work is weather permitting.

Motorists are reminded to stay alert and slow down in roadwork zones. Be aware of lane closures, alternate routes, and follow all traffic control updates.

