HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A couple was arrested by deputies Monday after a traffic stop allegedly connected their vehicle to a hit-and-run earlier that day, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office.

Khalil Levon, 27, and Marisha Holley, 30, were charged with failure to identify.

According to a press release from the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office, one of the deputies was traveling northbound on the intersection of FM 1732 and Correa Road in Olmito when he observed a vehicle with “severe damage” to the front end.

The deputy initiated a traffic stop and observed the vehicle was unsafe to operate, the sheriff’s office stated.

During the traffic stop, Levon and Holley provided the deputy with names other than their legal identities, according to the sheriff’s office.

After further investigation and with the assistance of Texas Department of Public Safety, it was revealed that both suspects were allegedly involved in a hit-and-run earlier that day and that both suspects lied when providing their personal information to authorities, according to the sheriff’s office.

Additionally, Holley had an outstanding warrant out of Travis County for driving while intoxicated, the sheriff’s office said.

Levon and Holley were booked into Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center in Olmito.