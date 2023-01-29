BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was taken into custody after refusing to stop during a traffic stop, deputies said.

Hernando Gonzalez Jr. was arrested on Jan. 23 on charges of evading arrest with vehicle and possession of controlled substance, according to a news release by Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza.

A deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop at the intersection of Morrison Road and Laredo Road on a Chevrolet Malibu, the release stated.

When deputy activated the emergency lights, the vehicle had slowed down, the driver took his head out the window, looked at the deputy and began to speed up causing a pursuit to follow, deputies said.

“The driver disregarded the traffic light on Morrison Rd and Laredo Rd driving at a high rate of speed,” Sheriff Garza said in the release. “The driver also disregarded the red light at the Morrison Rd and Frontage Rd intersection and kept accelerating towards Pablo Kisel Blvd.”

According to deputies, at the traffic light on Pablo Kisel Boulevard, the driver did a U-turn and proceeded to drive down Morrison Road and turn into Frontage Road.

“At this time, the suspect drove onto the expressway reaching speeds of 100mph disregarding the safety of the public,” Garza said.

The driver proceed to take FM 803 exit and continued northbound on FM 803 approaching a school zone, Cameron County Sheriffs said.

The driver then slowed down, merged into the middle land before coming into a complete stop, the release stated.

Deputies approached the driver, who was later identified as Gonzalez, and began to search his vehicle, according to the release.

Deputies found a white powdery substance and a green leafy substance, that tested positive for cocaine and marijuana, in the vehicle, deputies stated.

Gonzalez was citied for the marijuana, taken into custody and booked to Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing, deputies said.