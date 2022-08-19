BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop that led to an arrest.

The sheriff’s media release said a K-9 unit stopped a vehicle on Aug. 17 on FM 802 by Sunrise Mall.

Deputies identified the driver as Eduardo Hernandez Romero. During the roadside investigation, deputies noticed Romero’s demeanor had changed drastically.

They asked him for consent to search his vehicle, to which Romero agreed.

When deputies searched Romero’s vehicle they found 50 baggies containing a white powdery substance in the glove compartment

Upon further investigation, the white powdery substance came back as positive for crack cocaine, said the release.

A total of 58 grams of the drug was recovered from the vehicle.

Romero was placed under arrest and charged with the manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, a first-degree felony.

He was transported and booked into the Carrizales-Rucker Detention Center. The case remains under investigation.