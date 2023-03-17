BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was arrested near Brownsville after a traffic stop led to a drug and firearm seizure.
Edgar Jesus Esquivel, 32, was arrested on Thursday on charges of manufacture/delivery of controlled substance, possession of controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza said investigators were watching a home where they suspected there were drugs.
He said right after vehicle drove away from the home and deputies stopped the driver.
Investigators say they found a vape pen in the vehicle and then at the home deputies and U.S. Border Patrol agents discovered two AR-15 style rifles, two handguns, 22.40 ounces of THC vape cartridges, wax and edible gummies, 1.41 ounces of mushroom infused chocolate bars, and nearly a pound of marijuana.