BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was arrested near Brownsville after a traffic stop led to a drug and firearm seizure.

Edgar Jesus Esquivel, 32, was arrested on Thursday on charges of manufacture/delivery of controlled substance, possession of controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza said investigators were watching a home where they suspected there were drugs.

He said right after vehicle drove away from the home and deputies stopped the driver.

(Source: Cameron County Sheriff’s Office press release)

(Source: Cameron County Sheriff’s Office press release)

(Source: Cameron County Sheriff’s Office press release)

(Source: Cameron County Sheriff’s Office press release)

Investigators say they found a vape pen in the vehicle and then at the home deputies and U.S. Border Patrol agents discovered two AR-15 style rifles, two handguns, 22.40 ounces of THC vape cartridges, wax and edible gummies, 1.41 ounces of mushroom infused chocolate bars, and nearly a pound of marijuana.