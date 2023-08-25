RAYMONDVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) – A Texas Department of Public Safety drug dog was able to sniff out bundles of cocaine during a traffic stop.

The Willacy County Sheriff’s Department says a supervisor working as part of Operation Stone Garden, stopped a 2013 maroon Nissan Altima on the expressway in Raymondville.

While interviewing the driver, Moses H. Ramirez Jr. of Houston, the deputy said he asked for consent to search the vehicle, but Ramirez said no.

Courtesy: Willacy County Sheriff’s Department

According to a social media post, the sheriff’s department said that is when the deputy asked for a DPS canine officer’s help.

The drug dog named “Bugris” reportedly sniffed out six bundles of cocaine totaling nearly 16 pounds from the sedan. The drug has a street value of $85,000.

Ramirez is charged with possession of a controlled substance. The case is now being handled by the DEA.

Operation Stone Garden is a Border Patrol initiative that uses local law enforcement and sheriffs departments to patrol the southern border.