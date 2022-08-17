MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Starting tonight, a traffic shift and a permanent ramp closure will take place on eastbound Interstate 2 in McAllen.

Eastbound traffic traveling on the outside lanes will transition to the inside lanes between 2nd Street and Jackson Avenue. Ramp closures will also take place between the two designated areas.

According to a press release from the I-2/I-69 Interchange Project, eastbound Jackson Avenue exit ramp 143B will permanently close.

In precaution of the Interstate transitions, several lane closures will take place at night.

The closures will occur through Thursday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., Friday from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m., and Saturday from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Drivers are reminded to stay alert and slow down in roadwork zones.