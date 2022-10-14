PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — State transportation officials will permanently close an existing turnaround for upcoming construction work Friday night in Pharr.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, a westbound to eastbound turnaround lane at U.S. Business 83 in Pharr will be permanently closed starting on Friday.

TxDOT advises drivers to continue onto Jackson Road to make their way back east.

“A new turnaround lane will be constructed as part of the I-2 / I-69C Interchange Project,” TxDOT said.

Eastbound Frontage Road, temporary closure

Staring Sunday, state transportation officials will be temporary close the I-2 eastbound Frontage Road between Sugar Road and Cage Blvd, according TxDOT.

On the week of Oct. 16-23, the eastbound Frontage Road will be closed at the following times:

Sunday to Thursday from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Friday from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Saturday from 8 p.m. to 10 a.m.

TxDOT stated traffic will possibly pick up during the overnight construction around 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.