MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Department of Transportation announced one of its contractors will begin mill and overlay operations Sunday, Feb. 19.

IOC Company, LLC. will begin work on State Highway 495 (Pecan Boulevard) between FM 1926 (23rd Street) and FM 3362 (McColl Road) in McAllen, TxDOT said.

Crews will work in the evening and overnight between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. The mill and overlay process will resurface the existing roadway.

Motorists will encounter lane reductions and possible delays while crews are present. To keep everyone safe, TxDOT urges drivers to slow down and be alert in the zone.

Expected completion date for this project is March 31.