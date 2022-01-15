Traffic from I-2 construction causing causing major headaches for drivers

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Drivers are experiencing a growing frustration due to traffic caused by the new reconstruction of the Interstate-2 and Interstate 69C interchange.

Costing a total of $303 million, the new reconstruction was decided by state and city officials as they worked to make traffic improvements in Pharr, McAllen, and San Juan.

Ray Pedraza, a TxDOT Spokesperson, hopes residents can be patient with them as the construction is set to finish in the Fall of 2023.

“This project is going to increase mobility, ease congestion, and improve safety and really just benefit the entire region with better traffic flow,” said Pedraza.

A longtime resident of Pharr, Elena Estrada, spoke with ValleyCentral on her experience with the traffic that has made it a hassle for her to get to work.

“Too much construction going around holds up all the traffic.” Estrada goes on to say, they’ve taken too long for construction. “I sometimes understand the weather and materials because I have a brother that works there but no, it’s too long.”

Pedraza said the project is 40% done and it’s a full reconstruction of the interchange like their direct connections as of now only have one lane but when it’s complete there will be two lanes.

“Reconstruction and or widening of the I-2 general-purpose lanes from 6 to 8 lanes and 4 in each direction.” Pedraza adds, “operational improvements to reconfigure the main ramps on I-2 that’s happening on Second Street in McAllen on the way to Stuart Road in San Juan.”

As for now, taking a detour is how some drivers are getting around.

“Take alternative routes because the traffic is just stopped at the lights,” said Estrada.

Pedraza highlighted a website people can go to if they want to get alerts about ongoing traffic, allowing the community to find alternative routes.

“They can go to this website DPJVTX.com and they can click here and be notified of any lane closures or future diversions,” said Estrada.