Traffic closures for I-2/I-69C Interchange project

PHARR, Texas — A Texas Department of Transportation contractor announced closures will continue for construction activities related to the I-2 / I-69C Interchange Project.

Saturday, April 17, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Traffic will be momentarily slowed on the I-2 eastbound and westbound frontage roads between

Veterans Boulevard and Nebraska Avenue in San Juan for the relocation of equipment.

Daily, Saturday, April 17 through Tuesday, April 20 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Traffic will be momentarily slowed on the I-69C northbound and southbound frontage roads

between Cage Boulevard and SH495 in Pharr for the relocation of equipment. This mobile

operation will not take place on Sunday (April 18).

Nightly, Sunday, April 18 through Tuesday, April 20 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Traffic will be intermittently slowed on the I-2 westbound main lanes between U.S. Business 83

and 8th Street in McAllen for surveying.

Nightly, Sunday, April 18 through Friday, April 23 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Various lane closures will take place nightly on the I-2 westbound main lanes between U.S.

Business 83 and 8th Street in McAllen. The entrance ramp just east of McColl Road and the 2nd

Street exit ramp will be intermittently closed while work is in progress.

Long-term lane reductions will be implemented on the I-2 westbound main lanes once work has been completed.

Nightly, Sunday, April 18 through Friday, April 23 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Sioux Road will be closed in both directions under I-69C nightly. The intersections of I-69C and

Sioux Road will become two-way stops while the closure is in effect. Officers will be on-site to help

with the flow of traffic.

Pedestrian crosswalks in the area will not be accessible while operations are in progress. Detour signs will be in place to direct traffic.

Overnight, Monday, April 19 from 9 p.m. to Tuesday, April 20 at 5 a.m.

The direct connector from westbound I-2 to northbound I-69C will be temporarily closed

overnight. The I-2 westbound frontage road will remain open to Cage Boulevard for motorists

needing to head north on I-69C.

Various closures will take place on the I-2 westbound main lanes between Nebraska Avenue and

Cage Boulevard. The entrance and exit ramps in the area will experience intermittent nightly

closures while work is in progress.

The closures are necessary to provide a safe work zone for crews installing striping and concrete barriers.

Nightly, Monday, April 19 through Thursday, April 22

The I-2 westbound frontage road will be fully closed between Cage Boulevard and Sugar Road in Pharr for the construction of a column. The closure schedule for the week is as follows:

▪ Monday, April 19 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following morning

▪ Wednesday, April 21 from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. and again from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m.

the following morning.

Detour signs will be in place to direct traffic.

Overnight, Tuesday, April 20 from 8 p.m. to Wednesday, April 21 at 5 a.m.

Overnight lane closures will take place on southbound and northbound McColl Road between Jackson Avenue and Ridge Road in McAllen. Crews will be installing concrete barriers to

implement long-term lane reductions beneath the McColl Road overpass for upcoming

construction activities.

All work is weather permitting.

Motorists are reminded to stay alert and slow down in roadwork zones. Be aware of lane closures and alternate routes, and to follow all traffic control updates.

