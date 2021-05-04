Edinburg police: Five-vehicle fatal crash caused by wrong-way driver

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated with new details.

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) —The Edinburg Police Department is investigating a wrong-way five-vehicle crash that left one dead Tuesday morning.

According to officials, the crash took place on the 16000 block of North Expressway 281 around 4:30 a.m.

At arrival, officers found five-vehicles had crashed as a result of vehicle driving the wrong way.

The driver of the vehicle heading the wrong way was identified as a 29-year-old man.

A release states the 29-year-old was driving south on the wrong lanes of Expressway 281. He then struck a pick-up truck head-on, three other vehicles were also involved.

The driver of one of the vehicles involved died from the injuries sustained. Six others were sent to the hospital.

Investigators have not yet determined if alcohol was involved.

The crash caused traffic to be redirected off the Expressway early Tuesday morning.

This is an ongoing investigation. No other details have been release, check back for updates.