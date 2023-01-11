RANCHO VIEJO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A two-vehicle crash on the expressway near Rancho Viejo is causing backed-up traffic during rush hour.

Investigator Martin Sandoval, public information officer for the Brownsville Police Department, told ValleyCentral there were no major injuries involved in the crash.

Sandoval said the crash involved two vehicles and is a common occurrence when cars pile on each other.

The crash occurred southbound near Carmen Avenue, Sandoval confirmed.

Motorists can expect delays in this area while law enforcement and first responders clear the scene.