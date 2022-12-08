PENITAS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Construction and work is underway, affecting a number of roadways across the Rio Grande Valley.

In Peñitas

Now, the Texas Department of Transporation’s Pharr District is advising motorists of lane reductions and delays on westbound Expressway 83, east of Peñitas.

Road crews are working from 8 am to 4 pm Thursday to install pavement tabs and bridge clearance signage between Showers Road and the new LJ bypass, officials said.

“Please slow down and stay alert in this work zone,” TxDOT said.

In McAllen

The westbound Interstate 2 entrance ramp before McColl Road in McAllen will be closed this weekend as construction continues on the I-2/I-69C interchange project.

The closure will begin at 11 p.m. Friday and end Monday at 6 a.m., according to TxDOT’s Pharr District office.

“All work is weather permitting,” officials said.