CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Transportation announced scour protection construction on the north side of the State Highway 48 Gayman Bridge begins Monday, May 16.

It will impact traffic flow on approximately 3 miles of State Highway 48, said the agency’s news release.

TxDOT said the work is part of ongoing construction for the Bahia Grande Hydrologic Restoration project and could take 1 to 3 weeks, depending on weather conditions.

The construction will take place from 8 a.m. to 4:30 pm, seven days a week, except for

Memorial Day Weekend.

Drivers should expect delays in the area and are advised to slow down and observe posted traffic control devices in the area.

Road conditions and traffic updates are available here and here.