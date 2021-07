HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — An 18-wheeler crash is causing traffic delays on part of the expressway in Harlingen.

The incident took place near the White Ranch Road, westbound. Several agencies are on the scene.

It appears the 18-wheeler jackknifed, hitting the concrete barrier.

ValleyCentral has reached out to officials, no report on injuries yet.

Please avoid the area, and drive with caution.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.