TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Various closures for holiday week

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Transportation and Dragados-Pulice Joint Venture announced various closures for the I-2 / I-69C Interchange project scheduled for the holiday week.

Until Thursday, Dec. 23 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. the I-2 westbound frontage road will be closed from Cage Boulevard to Sugar Road in Pharr. Access to local businesses will be provided at I-2 and Sugar Road.

Detour signs will be in place to direct motorists.

Until Thursday, Dec. 23 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. the direct connector from southbound I-69C to westbound I-2 in Pharr will temporarily be closed. Motorists will be detoured to use westbound SH495 to

southbound Sugar Road to access westbound I-2.

Traffic will be slowed on westbound I-2 from Cage Boulevard to Sugar Road in Pharr. Crews will be moving equipment in the area.

Until Thursday, Dec. 23 from 10:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. the westbound I-2 frontage road from Veterans Road to Cage Boulevard in Pharr will be temporarily closed. Crews will be working on structures in the area. Motorists will be directed to SH 495 from Veterans Road and N. Gumwood Road.

Daily from Dec. 20 through Dec. 23 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Traffic will be slowed on westbound I-2 frontage road from Jackson Road and Jackson Avenue in McAllen. Crews will be moving equipment and materials in the area.

Nightly from Dec. 20 through Dec. 22 from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. traffic will be slowed on westbound I-2 frontage road from Veterans Road to Cage Boulevard in Pharr.

Overnight from Dec. 21 from 9 p.m. until Dec. 22 at 6 a.m. traffic will be slowed nightly throughout the project corridor for crews working on the restriping of the roads. The project limits are on I-2 from 2nd Street in McAllen to Cesar Chavez Road in San Juan, and I-69C from Nolana Loop to the interchange in Pharr.

TxDOT reminds motorists are reminded to stay alert and slow down in roadwork zones, to be aware of lane closures and alternate routes, and follow all traffic control updates.