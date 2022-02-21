PHARR, Texas – Beginning Feb. 21 at 8 p.m. the I-2 eastbound exit ramp (146A) to Cage Boulevard and the I-2 eastbound entrance ramp just before Sugar Road will both be permanently closed.

ln a statement from TxDOT the closures are necessary for construction activities related to the I-2 / I-69C Interchange Project.

Additional temporary closures, to provide crews a safe work zone, will be taking place throughout the project corridor next week.

Unless otherwise specified, the closure schedule is as follows:



Nightly, Monday through Thursday from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. the following morning

Friday from 11:00 p.m. to Saturday at 7:00 a.m.

Saturday from 9:00 p.m. to Sunday at 8:00 a.m.

Sunday from 9:00 p.m. to Monday, at 6:00 a.m.



Overnight, Sunday, February 20, 2022, from 8:00 p.m. to Monday, February 21, 2022, at 6:00 a.m.

▪ The I-2 westbound frontage road will be fully closed between Cage Boulevard and Sugar Road in

Pharr. Traffic will be detoured to SH495. Detour signs will be in place to direct motorists.



Nightly, Sunday, February 20, 2022, through Sunday, February 27, 2022

▪ The McColl Road underpass at I-2 will be closed nightly in both directions from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00

a.m. Traffic will be detoured to either Jackson Avenue or 2nd Street.

▪ The direct connector from southbound I-69C to westbound I-2 will be temporarily closed nightly.

Traffic will be detoured to exit SH495. Detour signs will be in place to direct motorists. This closure

will take place from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. each night. This closure will not occur concurrently

with the westbound frontage road closure between Sugar Road and Cage Boulevard.

▪ The I-2 westbound frontage road will be fully closed between Veterans Boulevard and Cage

Boulevard in Pharr. The closure will take place nightly from 10:30 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

▪ The left lane will be closed on the I-2 eastbound frontage road between Jackson Road and Cage

Boulevard in Pharr. The entrance and exit ramps in the area will be temporarily affected while

operations are in progress.

▪ A left lane closure will take place on the I-2 eastbound main lanes between Jackson Road and

Cage Boulevard in Pharr. The entrance and exit ramps in the area will be intermittently closed

while operations are in progress.

▪ A single-lane closure will take place on the I-2 westbound main lanes between Ash Street and

Sugar Road in Pharr. The Veterans entrance ramp will be closed while operations are in progress.



Nightly, Monday, February 21, 2022, through Thursday, February 24, 2022

▪ Single-lane closures will take place on the I-69C northbound and southbound frontage road

between Sioux Road and I-2. These closures will take place nightly from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.



Nightly, Monday, February 21, 2022, through Saturday, February 26, 2022

▪ The I-2 westbound frontage road will be fully closed between Jackson Road and Jackson Avenue in McAllen. This closure will take place nightly from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. Monday, February 21, 2022, through Sunday, February 27, 2022

▪ The right lane will be closed on the I-69C northbound frontage road between Sioux Road and

Nolana Loop in Pharr. This closure will take place daily from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

▪ Various shoulder lane closures will take place throughout the project corridor for street sweeping

operations and debris pickup. The project limits are on I-2 from 2nd Street in McAllen to Cesar

Chavez Road in San Juan, and on I-69C from Nolana Loop to the interchange in Pharr.

All work is weather permitting

Officials urge drivers to stay alert and slowdown in roadwork zones, be aware of lane closures and

alternate routes, and follow all traffic control updates.