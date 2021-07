HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Rio Valley Switching Company will do some re-planking, leaving a partial closure of Frontage Road.

On Tuesday, July 13 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Wednesday, July 14 from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. the road will be closed.

The partial closure will be near the intersection of U.S. 77 Frontage Road and West Harrison Road.

For questions or concerns call (956) 216-5300.