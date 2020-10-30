TRAFFIC ADVISORY NOTICE: Slow rolling operations set for Nov. 3

PHARR, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) said traffic will be intermittently slowed on the I-2 westbound frontage road between Cage Boulevard and TxDOT Road.

TxDOT said the shoulder will also be closed in this area. The operation will take place daily on Tuesday, Nov. 3 through Thursday, Nov. 5 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Crews will be examining high mast illumination lights and making barrier adjustments. All work is weather permitting.

TxDOT reminds drivers to stay alert and slowdown in roadwork zones, to be aware of lane closures and alternate routes, and to follow all traffic control updates.

View safe driving practices here.