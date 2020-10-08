TRAFFIC ADVISORY NOTICE: Nightly closure of I-2 westbound frontage road

PHARR, Texas — The city of Pharr announced staring Monday, Oct. 12 through Wednesday, Oct. 14, the I-2 westbound frontage road will be fully closed between Cage Boulevard and the Sugar Road exit ramp in Pharr.

The city’s news release said the closure will take place nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Detour signs will be in place to direct motorist. The closure is necessary to provide a safe work zone for crews installing barriers and applying temporary striping, said the city.

All work is weather permitting.

