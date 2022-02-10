PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The single-lane closure on the I-2 westbound main lanes between McColl Road and 10th Street in McAllen has been extended.

The news release stated the closure will continue nightly through Friday from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. The closure is necessary to provide crews with a safe work zone to remove concrete barriers.

All work is weather permitting.

Motorists are reminded to stay alert and slowdown in roadwork zones, to be aware of lane closures and

alternate routes, and follow all traffic control updates.