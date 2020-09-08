TRAFFIC ADVISORY NOTICE: I-2 main lanes reduced for remainder of the week

PHARR, Texas – The city of McAllen announced additional lane closures this week. From Wednesday, Sept. 9 through Friday, Sept. 11 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The closures are necessary in order to obtain geotechnical information.

Wednesday, Sept. 9

The I-2 westbound main lanes will be reduced between Egly Avenue and Cynthia Street.

Thursday, Sept. 10

The I-2 westbound main lanes will be reduced between Stewart Road and Jupiter Street.

Friday, Sept. 11

The I-2 westbound main lanes will be reduced between Cesar Chavez Road and Oblate Street.

All work is weather permitting.

The city said motorists are reminded to stay alert and slowdown in roadwork zones. Be aware of lane closures and alternate routes, and to follow all traffic control updates.