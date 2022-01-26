TRAFFIC ADVISORY UPDATE: I-2/I-69 Interchange now open

EDITOR’S NOTE: TxDOT announced the direct connector from southbound I-69C to westbound I-2 is now open. Motorists are advised to please drive safe in any construction area.

PHARR, Texas – The overnight closure of the westbound I-2 direct connector at the I-2/I-69C Interchange has been extended.

According to TxDOT, it was scheduled to re-open at 7 a.m. this morning but construction crews need additional time in the area.

Work should be completed by 9 a.m. and motorists can use the I-69C southbound frontage road as an alternate route.

TxDOT anticipates their crews to be finished later this morning to reopen the direct connector for the traveling public.

Drivers are reminded to stay alert and slow down in roadwork zones. Be aware of lane closures and

alternate routes, and follow all traffic control updates.