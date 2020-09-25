TRAFFIC ADVISORY NOTICE: Daily and nightly closures to affect I-2 & I-69C frontage roads

PHARR, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation reminds the public of multiple lane closures will be taking place on Monday, Sept. 28 through Friday, Oct. 2.

The agency said the closures will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and are necessary to provide a safe work zone for crews inspecting existing sewer structures.

Various single-lane closures will take place on I-69C northbound frontage road between Cage

Boulevard and Nolana Loop in Pharr.



Various single-lane closures will take place on I-2 westbound frontage road between Cesar Chavez Road in San Juan and 2nd Street in McAllen.



The following nightly closure will take place next week from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. The closure is

necessary for the placement of temporary concrete barriers.

A single-lane closure will take place on I-69C northbound frontage road between Butler Street and Diaz Avenue in Pharr.

All work is weather permitting.

The agency reminds motorists to stay alert and slowdown in roadwork zones. Be aware of lane closures and alternate routes, and to follow all traffic control updates.

