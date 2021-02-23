TRAFFIC ADVISORY NOTICE: Closures to provide safe zone for work crews

PHARR, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation announced closures that will be taking place on Tuesday, Feb. 23 through Feb 26. All closures will take place nightly from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Various single-lane closures will take place on the I-2 westbound frontage road between Gumwood Street and Cage Boulevard in Pharr, said the news release.

The closures are necessary to provide a safe work zone for crews installing temporary striping and concrete barriers.

For Feb. 24 through Feb. 26. The following closures are necessary to provide a safe work zone as crews apply paint over previous roadway striping.

The entrance and exit ramps in these locations will also experience slight delays. Traffic will be intermittently slowed on the I-2 eastbound main lanes and frontage road between the Edinburg exit ramp and Stewart Road.

Traffic will be intermittently slowed on the I-69C southbound main lanes and frontage road

between Minnesota Road and I-2.

Traffic will be intermittently slowed on the I-69C northbound main lanes and frontage road

between I-2 and Nolana Loop. All work is weather permitting.

The agency reminds drivers to stay alert and slowdown in roadwork zones. Be aware of lane closures and alternate routes, and follow all traffic control updates.

View safe driving practices here.