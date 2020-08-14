TRAFFIC ADVISORY NOTICE: Closures to continue on I-2

PHARR, Texas –- The The following closures will take place next week in preparation for the I-2 / I-69C Interchange Project, said the agency’s press release.

Monday, August 17, 2020 – Friday, August 21, 2020

Various single-lane closures will take place on the I-2 westbound frontage road between Cesar Chavez Road and 2nd Street. The closures will take place from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and are necessary to provide a safe work zone for crews as utility surveying continues.

Tuesday, August 18, 2020

The I-2 eastbound main lanes will be reduced just east of US 281. This is a single-lane closure and no ramps will be affected. The closure will take place between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. and is necessary in order to obtain geotechnical information.

All work is weather permitting.

The agency reminds drivers to stay alert and slowdown in roadwork zones, be aware of lane closures and alternate routes, and follow all traffic control updates.

View safe driving practices here.