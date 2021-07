ALAMO, Texas (KVEO) — A three-vehicle crash is causing heavy traffic on expressway 83 in Alamo, according to fire officials.

Fire officials told KVEO the crash happened Westbound near the Cesar Chavez overpass which involved an 18-wheeler with a tank load.

Two women were sent to a local hospital, however, no major injuries were reported.

Authorities are working the scene and as of 5:45 p.m., they said it would take about 45 minutes to an hour to clear the Expressway.