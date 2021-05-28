Traffic Advisory: expect delays heading south I-69C

PHARR, Texas (KVEO) — On Friday, the traffic will be slowed down on I-69C southbound, according to a press release.

The traffic delays are expected between Sioux Road and the SH495 exit ramp from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Today’s road maintance is part of the 1-2/1-69C Interchange project. To learn more about it, click here.