Traffic Advisory: expect delays heading south I-69C

PHARR, Texas (KVEO) — On Friday, the traffic will be slowed down on I-69C southbound, according to a press release.
The traffic delays are expected between Sioux Road and the SH495 exit ramp from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Today’s road maintance is part of the 1-2/1-69C Interchange project. To learn more about it, click here.
Drivers are reminded to stay alert and slowdown in roadwork zones, to be aware of lane closures and alternate routes, and to follow all traffic control updates.Dragados-Pulice Joint Venture,