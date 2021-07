PORT ISABEL, Texas (KVEO) — The Port Isabel Police Department announced on social media that a crash on the Memorial Queen Isabella Causeway is causing heavy traffic heading.

Port Isabel PD stated that traffic is “bumper to bumper” through Port Isabel, across the Causeway heading toward South Padre Island.

At 5 p.m. the Queen Isabella Causeway Webcam showed the slow traffic, Port Isabel PD asked drivers to “please be patient.”