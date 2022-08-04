PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Additional closures will take place for the Interstate 2 and Interstate 69C interchange project.

The I-69C southbound frontage road between State Highway 495 and I-2 will continue to be closed nightly. The closure will occur from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Friday, Aug 5.

The left lane on the I-2 westbound frontage road will be closed between Jackson Avenue and

McColl Road. The closure will occur daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Wednesday, Aug. 10.



Drivers are reminded to stay alert and slowdown in roadwork zones, to be aware of lane closures and

alternate routes, and to follow all traffic control updates.