Traditional Chinese medicine a trending therapy for stress and anxiety

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Stress and anxiety levels can be an issue for some people especially during the pandemic.

Now, the traditional Chinese medicine therapy of acupuncture is being used to deal with these issues, according to a local licensed acupuncturist.

Rocio Lopez, Acupuncturist and owner of White Pearl Acupuncture & Herbs said the therapy using Filiform needles to stimulate points in the body can help treat pain and even emotional distress.

She said the body has over 300 points where energy moves and blood circulates and the needles are used to stimulate certain areas to help with symptoms.

“To help encourage blood flow, help with inflammation, it helps stimulate the nervous system, so the kind of activity with between parasympathetic and sympathetic nervous system, so this is really great and important for stress reduction as well,” said Lopez.

Lopez said there are multiple scientific studies that show acupuncture can help with several issues, including high blood pressure, insomnia, chronic pain, and mental health.

She said acupuncture is for all ages and she has patients that are as young as five years old.

The therapy has gained popularity among health care workers, who are also dealing with the stresses of the pandemic, according to Lopez.

“I have seen an increase of individuals from the hospital, a lot of individuals are overworked, and they are pretty drained at this point, so acupuncture has served as a form of almost rehabilitation to kind of getting them back, at least to a more stable state,” said Lopez.

Lopez explained the therapy helps with the nervous system by giving patients restful sleep, less tension, and headache relief.

She said although needles can be intimidating, the therapy is virtually painless.

Lopez recommends patients consult with their primary physician, therapist, or counselor prior to starting acupuncture therapy.