OLMITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Fire Department is at the scene of a tractor-trailer roll-over crash.

The crash took place Monday morning on the 550 Interchange.

Authorities say only one person was sent to the hospital.

Brownsville Fire Chief Jarrett Sheldon also mentioned that the tractor-trailer was not carrying any hazardous material.

Officials however expected the ramp to be closed for a couple of hours as clean-up continues.